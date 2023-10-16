Man Dies Following Crash with Train in Price

Photo Courtesy of the Price City Fire Department

An accident involving a train and a vehicle in Price resulted in the death of one man on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were paged to the incident at Nick Lane and 800 East in Price. Law enforcement, fire crews and medical personnel responded to the scene.

According to authorities, the man driving the vehicle was deceased by the time first responders arrived on scene. The man, who was reportedly in his 70s, was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The exact cause of the accident has not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation.