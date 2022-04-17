Man Falls From Cliff on Easter Weekend

Authorities were paged to assist a man who fell off of a cliff and was injured in Emery County on Friday. Members of the Emery County Search and Rescue as well as the Emery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

According to Emery County Search and Rescue, an unidentified man fell off a cliff while recreating and required immediate attention. Crews were assisted by the Department of Public Safety and Classic Air Medical.

“Prayers are with the male, and everyone please be careful this Easter weekend,” Emery County Search and Rescue concluded.

Additional information on the man’s identity and his health status have not been released.