Man Sentenced to Probation in Local Sexual Assault Case

In the latter half of 2021, 24-year-old Mikell Wayne Cahoon was apprehended regarding a report of possible object rape and forcible sodomy.

According to a probable cause statement, on Sept. 30, officers responded to a local hotel on a report of an alleged sexual assault. The officers first met with the female victim, who was in the parking lot at the time. Having met the male subject the evening before, the officers were informed that the female victim had gone with Cahoon back to his room, where the assault reportedly took place.

The female victim stated that she had told Cahoon that she was not interested in sexual acts more than once, but that Cahoon allegedly forced the acts on her. Upon questioning Cahoon, he initially denied the allegations that were made, though reports state he later acknowledged that much of what the female victim had reported had taken place.

With these statements, Cahoon was booked into jail on the charges of object rape and forcible sodomy. He was later released under supervision and was fitted with an ankle monitor while proceedings continued. Throughout the year, after a series of court proceedings, Cahoon was ultimately convicted on Aug. 23.

Based on the defendant’s conviction of forcible sexual abuse, which is a second degree felony, Cahoon was sentenced to “an indeterminate term of not less than one year nor more than fifteen years” in the Utah State Prison. However, the prison term was suspended and Cahoon was placed on probation for a total of 48 months.

Cahoon’s probation terms stated that he is to serve 120 days in jail, is to receive credit for 25 days served, is to comply with Group B Sex Offender Conditions and is to abide by the terms and conditions in the Sentencing Protective Order, among a number of other guidelines.