Manti-La Sal National Forest Christmas Tree Permits on Sale

Permits available online through Recreation.gov

Press Release

Christmas tree permits are available for purchase online through Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found on Recreation.gov and the forest’s website.

To purchase a Christmas Tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Manti-La Sal National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or log in to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.

Cutting a Christmas tree helps improve forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Local forest health experts identify areas that benefit from thinning trees that tend to be the perfect size for Christmas trees. Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind when getting ready:

Cell service may be spotty or unavailable. Be sure someone knows where you are and when to expect you back.

Check the latest weather conditions, forest warnings and road closures before you leave on your trip.

Bring a map with you. Downloadable maps are available on the Manti-La Sal website as well as all forest offices.

Roads may not be plowed. Carry tire chains, shovel(s) and a tow chain. Be sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas.

Dress warmly and take extra dry clothes. Expect winter weather, including cold temperatures, snow and winds.

Park in areas so that traffic can get by safely, and do not block gates.

Visitors are reminded that trees cannot be taller than 20 feet and should have a maximum stump diameter of five inches. Do not cut trees within 100 feet of roads, streams or reservoirs or within 500 feet of a ranger station, campground or picnic area. Tree topping is not allowed. Cut the entire tree and leave a stump height of 12 inches or less (measured from the ground).

All fourth graders, or age equivalent, are eligible to receive an Every Kid Outdoors pass, which is valid at more than 2,000 federally managed lands and water sites across the country. Every Kid Outdoors pass/voucher holder is also eligible for a free holiday tree permit.

To obtain a free holiday tree permit, visit Recreation.gov to apply using the Every Kid Outdoors pass/voucher by checking the box indicating you have a pass and entering the pass or voucher number.