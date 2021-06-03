Manti-La Sal National Forest Enters Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Due to record dry conditions and continuing extreme fire danger, Manti-La Sal National Forest will implement Stage 1 fire restrictions for all National Forest System lands located within the Sanpete, Ferron/Price, Moab and Monticello Ranger Districts of the Manti-La Sal National Forest boundaries beginning 12:01 a.m. June 18, 2021.

“We find conditions out on the Forest are extremely dry and due to two consecutive winters of less than normal snowpack, fire restrictions are necessary to reduce the threat of wildfire and to keep everyone safe while recreating on our public lands,” said Darren Olsen, acting Manti-La Sal Forest Supervisor.

Manti-La Sal is currently experiencing two large wildfires burning within the forest boundaries, the Bennion Creek Fire in the northern portion of the forest and the Pack Creek fire burning in the La Sal mountain range area. Both fires have exhibited extreme fire behavior due to the drought-like conditions and high winds.

With a noticeable increase in public recreation on the Forest, the potential for human-caused fires also increases. Restrictions are placed to reduce the potential for human-caused fires. Remember to recreate responsibly during visits to the Manti-La Sal.

The following acts are prohibited until fire danger decreases and fire restrictions are rescinded:

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area.

No discharging of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices outside of incorporated city limits. This applies year-round to national forest lands.

No shooting of exploding targets or tracer ammunition. This applies year-round to national forest lands.

No cutting, grinding, or welding of metal in areas of dry vegetation. This includes acetylene torches.

No use of equipment without a working and properly maintained spark arrestor. This applies year-round to national forest lands.

No smoking near vegetation or outside of a developed recreation site, personal vehicle, or building.

Designated areas on the Manti-La Sal are defined as all developed recreation sites (campgrounds and picnic areas) that are maintained and administered by the Forest Service, shown on the current Forest visitor maps, and have a permanent fire structure.

A permanent fire structure is a metal or concrete structure that is specifically designed for the purpose of containing a campfire or cooking fire and has been installed and maintained by the Forest Service or equivalent. Stove fires, fires built inside a fully enclosed metal stove, grill, or sheep herder type stove that is outfitted with a chimney that is as least five feet in length, that is equipped with a spark arrester consisting of a mesh screen with screen opening of ¼ inch or less, are permitted. Visitors may also use a stove or grill that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels.

Violation of the above prohibition(s) is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 per individual, or $10,000 for an organization and/or imprisonment for not more than 6 months. (16 U.S.C. § 551; 18 U.S.C. §§ 3571(b)(6), 3581(b)(7))

Further information regarding these restrictions may be obtained at the Manti-La Sal National Forest Supervisors Office, Price, UT (435) 636-3500; at the Sanpete Ranger District Office, (435) 636-3300; at the Ferron/Price Ranger District Office, (435) 636-3580; at the Moab Ranger District Office, (435) 259-7155; or at the Monticello Ranger District Office, (435) 587-2041.

The State of Utah, Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands enacted their statewide stage 1 fire restrictions for all State Lands and all private lands outside of city/town borders on June 10, 2021.

Reminder: Fire conditions are extreme for this time of year. We urge you to make “fire sense” decisions that will drive down the number of human-caused wildfires. As seasons change, so do our practices, to keep everyone safe and to protect the places we enjoy.

Please recreate and work responsibly. Know before you go – know how to prevent wildfires by properly using outdoor equipment, learn campfire safety, and check for fire restrictions and closures. Play it safe – from fireworks to camp stoves, understand the risk of your toys and tools and understand some may be restricted. Plan ahead – know the rules and regulations before you go. Play it safe – keep all ignition sources a safe distance away from vegetation. Help exercise “fire sense” in Utah and do your part to prevent unwanted human caused wildfires.

For more information on preventing unwanted human caused wildfires, and updates on fire related information throughout the state of Utah, visit www.utahfireinfo.gov, go to Twitter @UtahWildfire, and visit Instagram @utahfireinfo.