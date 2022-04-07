Manti-La Sal National Forest Hiring Recreation and Archaeologist Positions

Forest Service Press Release

The Forest Service is hiring hundreds of positions in recreation and archaeology across the nation. Jobs are open April 6, 2022 through April 19, 2022 and are available in a variety of exciting and rewarding locations, including on the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

“We are looking for talented, diverse applicants to help us manage the recreation and archaeology of the Manti-La Sal National Forest,” said Ryan Nehl, Forest Supervisor. “If you’re interested in working outdoors, stewarding public lands and serving our local communities, I encourage you to apply.”

Applications are only accepted through www.usajobs.gov. Review the job announcement carefully for deadlines and required information to include in your application. Employment start dates and duty locations vary. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply early, as some of the announcements will close after 800 applications are received.

To learn more about career opportunities on the Manti-La Sal National Forest and across the country, visit the Forest Service Jobs webpage at fs.usda.gov/fsjobs. You will also find helpful hiring tips and resources and information about benefits.

Recreation specialists and technicians perform most of their duties outdoors, which could include trail repair, campground maintenance, visitor information, wilderness protection and even patrolling on skis. Archaeologists work to learn about, interpret and protect the historical and cultural treasures of our country and are often involved in field investigations, site evaluation and coordination with American Indian Tribes.

Make a lasting impact on the world around you and unlock opportunities for professional growth and career advancement. Join the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and be a part of an organization that is committed to caring for the land and serving people. Our mission is to protect our natural resources for multiple uses for today and future generations.