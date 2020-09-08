Manti-La Sal National Forest Investigating Arson Case

The Manti-La Sal National Forest has confirmed 14 fire spots within its boundaries after an arson spree on Sunday morning. According to the Forest Service, the fires started between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. along Skyline Drive between South Tent Mountain and Potter’s Canyon.

“These were intentionally set fires, not caused by dragging chains, abandoned campfires, etc,” said Samantha Stoffregen, Forest Service Public Affairs Officer for the Manti-La Sal National Forest. “A few people reported smelling smoke around 3 a.m. and most of the phone calls reporting the fires came in around 6 a.m. by hunters.”

The fire crews are working diligently to ensure the fires do not spread, Stoffregen shared on Tuesday morning. “There has been no growth from the existing fires, all the containment lines are holding and crews continue to monitor the burn areas. Fire crews consist of Manti-La Sal National Forest fire fighters, additional Forest Service and state resources, and support from Manti City, Spring City, Mt. Pleasant and the San Pete County fire warden.”

No evacuations are currently in place due to the fire, leaving the area open and passable. However, Stoffregen reported that the Manti-La Sal National Forest is under fire restrictions due to extremely dry conditions.

“Campfires are only permitted in developed recreation areas like campgrounds and picnic areas, in metal or concrete structures built by the Forest Service,” she said. “Stoves with an on/off switch that use liquid fuel are also allowed on the forest.”

This arson investigation is ongoing. Those with information are encouraged to contact the U.S. Forest Service tip line at (775) 355-5337.