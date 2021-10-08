Manti-La Sal National Forest Plans Prescribed Burns

Forest Service News Release

Manti-La Sal National Forest fire officials plan to implement their fall/winter prescribed burning program at several locations across the forest. These projects areas are located throughout Sanpete, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties.

The planned projects include pile burning in areas such as Willow and New Canyon east of Ephraim, west of Scofield Reservoir, near Lowry Water, Dry Wash south of Ferron, and scattered locations across the Moab and Monticello Districts. Planned broadcast burning projects would include Trail Mountain west of Orangeville, Shingle Mill west of Monticello, and North Elk Ridge on the west side of the Monticello District.

The USDA Forest Service prioritizes preparations for hazardous fuels reduction treatments to be ready to execute when weather conditions are right. Manti-La Sal fire officials plan to take advantage of favorable burning conditions beginning in October and continuing through early spring of 2022, depending on weather and resource availability.

Manti-La Sal fire personnel have prepared more than 2,000 combined acres across all planned locations in anticipation of favorable burning conditions. Burns will be conducted through both ground and aerial ignition operations when site conditions and environmental conditions are within prescription.

For public and firefighter safety, signs will be posted along roadways where burning is taking place, as well as road guards when necessary. Burning is planned for daytime hours to help limit visibility impacts from smoke to residents. Burning may occur during some weekend periods as well. Smoke will be visible.

Prescribed fires have short-term impacts to air quality but are always planned in coordination with state air quality regulators. This planning helps avoid smoke levels that would be considered harmful to smoke sensitive populations. Local community residents and visitors to the forest can learn more about air quality and smoke by visiting www.airnow.gov.

Prescribed burning is a proactive tool used to reduce hazardous fuels, which decreases the threat of high intensity, high-severity wildfires. Prescribed fire also reduces the risk of insect and disease outbreak, recycles nutrients that increase soil productivity, improves wildlife habitat and supports aspen restoration.

For more information on the planned prescribed burns, please contact Sanpete Ranger District Office at 435-283-4151, Ferron/Price Ranger District Office at 435-384-2372, the Moab Ranger District Office at 435-259-7155 or the Monticello Ranger District Office at 435-587-2041.