Manti-La Sal National Forest Plans Prescribed Burns on the Moab and Monticello Ranger Districts

Press Release

Manti-La Sal National Forest fire officials plan to implement their Fall prescribed burning program on the Moab and Monticello Ranger Districts.

Starting mid-September, re-entry broadcast burning will be conducted on approximately 1,000 acres within the North Elk Ridge project area, located in San Juan County, Utah on the Monticello Ranger District. This project is focused on encouraging a mosaic of vegetative conditions (species, age, and density), initiating restoration of fire occurrence to historic intervals, intensity, and severity; and promoting improved health of forest stands.

Also starting in mid-September, approximately 1,500 acres of re-entry broadcast burning will be conducted within the Shingle Mill project area located in San Juan County, Utah on the Monticello Ranger District approximately three miles West, Southwest of Monticello, Utah. The Shingle Mill project area is focused on improving vegetation and watershed conditions related to soils and ground cover, improve forage production for big game (mule deer and elk) and to reduce the continuity of vegetative fuels associated with fire hazard in this high-use area that is part of the Monticello City municipal watershed and WUI (Wildland-Urban Interface) area.

By mid-October, approximately 600 acres of pile burning on the Moab Ranger District will be conducted within the Mill Creek project area near Grand County, Utah due West of the La Sal Mountains. The pile burning of Mill Creek is the final phase of the West Slope WUI project.

During project implementation, smoke will be visible within the immediate areas of the prescribed burns and vantage points within both San Juan and Grand Counties; however, smoke is not expected to impact the residential areas in the lower elevations, as smoke should lift and dissipate quickly. All prescribed burns are subject to approval from the Utah Division of Air Quality. Members of the public may view approved prescribed fires at www.deq.utah.gov

Prescribed burning is a proactive tool used to reduce hazardous fuels, which decreases the threat of high intensity, high-severity wildfires. It also reduces the risk of insect and disease outbreak, recycles nutrients that increase soil productivity, improves wildlife habitat, and supports aspen restoration.

For more information on planned prescribed burns, please contact the Moab Ranger District Office at (435)-259-7155, or Monticello Ranger District Office at (435) 636-3340. Visit our website www.fs.usda.gov/mantilasal or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/mantilasalnationalforest and on X (formerly known as Twitter): https://twitter.com/ml_nf