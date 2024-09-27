Manti-La Sal National Forest Plans Prescribed Burns within the Sanpete and Ferron/Price Ranger Districts

Press Release

Price, UT, September 19, 2024 — Manti-La Sal National Forest fire officials plan to implement their Fall prescribed burning program within the Sanpete and Ferron/Price Ranger Districts.

In late September through November, broadcast burning is planned for approximately 1,000 acres in units 4 and 5 of the New Canyon prescribed burn area, located east of Ephraim in Sanpete County. Units 4 and 5 of this project are viewable in the attached maps of this news release. Objectives of the New Canyon project include reducing hazardous fuel loading, improving wildlife habitat, protecting local watershed health, and regenerating declining aspen stands.

During prescribed burning, smoke will be visible within the burn area as well as Ephraim and Sanpete County; however, smoke is not expected to impact the residential areas in the lower elevations, as smoke should lift and dissipate quickly. All prescribed burns are subject to approval from the Utah Division of Air Quality. Members of the public may view approved prescribed fires at www.deq.utah.gov

Also in late September and throughout the winter months, pile burning will be conducted under conditions with moisture or snow present to encourage fire containment. If conditions allow, approximately 300 acres of piles within the Spring City project near Knob Mountain and Oak Creek drainage is targeted to be burned. Additionally, approximately 750 acres of piles may be burned in the South Manti project area located in the 12 Mile Drainage near Mt Baldy. Objectives of constructing and burning piles within these project areas include hazardous fuels reduction and wildlife habitat improvement. Lastly, due to leftover woody debris during timber removal, forest officials plan to burn piles from logging operations within the Boulger and Mine timber sales located near Electric Lake and Trough Springs Ridge.

Prescribed burning is a proactive tool used to reduce hazardous fuels, which decreases the threat of high intensity, high-severity wildfires. It also reduces the risk of insect and disease outbreak, recycles nutrients that increase soil productivity, improves wildlife habitat, and supports aspen restoration.

For more information on the planned prescribed burns, please contact the Sanpete Ranger District Office at

435-636-3300, or Ferron/Price Ranger District Office at 435-636-3580. Visit our website www.fs.usda.gov/mantilasal or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/mantilasalnationalforest

and on twitter: https://twitter.com/ml_nf