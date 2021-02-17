Manti-La Sal National Forest Plans Prescribed Burns

Prescribed burns were conducted on the Abajo Mountains, in the Monticello Ranger District, at the Blue Mountain Ranch and Brushy Basin Projects earlier this year. These prescribed burns were pile burns that removed hazardous fuels from around urban interface areas and main road corridors.

Press Release

Manti-La Sal National Forest fire officials plan to implement their winter/spring prescribed burning program within the Ferron, Moab and Monticello Ranger Districts. The planned burn sites are located west of Ferron and along the La Sal and Abajo mountain ranges, including Trail Mountain, the Pines, Mormon Pasture Mountain, West Slope Wildland Urban Interface, Lackey Basin, Shingle Mill and North Elk Ridge.

These projects areas are located throughout Emery, Sevier, Grand and San Juan counties. The USDA Forest Service prioritizes preparations for hazardous fuels reduction treatments to be ready to execute when weather conditions are right. Manti-La Sal fire officials plan to take advantage of favorable burning conditions throughout February to early June 2021, depending on weather and resource availability.

For public and firefighter safety, signs will be posted along roadways where burning is taking place as well as road guards when necessary. Burning is planned for daytime conditions to help limit visibility impacts from smoke to residences. Burning may occur during some weekend periods as well. Smoke will be visible.

Prescribed fires have short-term impacts to air quality but are always planned in coordination with state air quality regulations. This planning helps avoid smoke levels that would be considered harmful to smoke-sensitive populations.

Manti-La Sal fire personnel have prepped more than 2,000 combined acres across all planned locations in anticipation of favorable burning conditions. Burns will be conducted through both ground and aerial ignition operations when site conditions and environmental conditions are within prescription.

Prescribed burning is a proactive tool used to achieve a number of purposes, including the reduction of hazardous fuels, which decreases the threat of high intensity, high-severity wildfires. It also reduces the risk of insect and disease outbreak, recycles nutrients that increase soil productivity, improves wildlife habitat and supports Aspen restoration.

Manti-La Sal officials coordinate all burning activities with internal agency partners, the Moab Fire Dispatch Center and external agency partners to time the project to coincide with favorable weather conditions and smoke dispersion. Local community residents and visitors to the forest can learn more about air quality and smoke by visiting www.airnow.gov.

For more information on the planned prescribed burns, please contact Ferron Ranger District Office at (435) 384-2372, the Moab Ranger District Office at (435) 259-7155 or the Monticello Ranger District Office at (435) 587-2041.