Manti-La Sal National Forest Plans Prescribed Pile Burning in 12 Mile Drainage and Spring City Project Areas within Sanpete Ranger District

Manti-La Sal National Forest Press Release

Price, UT, October 29, 2024 — Manti-La Sal National Forest fire officials plan to implement their Fall prescribed pile burning program on the Sanpete Ranger District within both the South Manti project area in the 12 Mile Drainage as well as the Spring City Project area.

Approximately 750 acres of piles may be burned in the South Manti project area located in the 12 Mile Drainage near Mt Baldy. Objectives of constructing and burning piles within these project areas include hazardous fuels reduction and wildlife habitat improvement. Similarly, within the Spring City project near Knob Mountain and Oak Creek drainage, officials plan to burn approximately 300 acres of piles to reduce hazardous fuels and encourage wildlife habitat. Lastly, due to leftover woody debris during timber removal, forest officials also plan to burn piles from logging operations within the Boulger and Mine timber sales located near Electric Lake and Trough Springs Ridge as time, conditions, and resources allow.

During prescribed burning, smoke will be visible within the burn area; however, smoke is not expected to impact the residential areas in the lower elevations, as smoke should lift and dissipate quickly. All prescribed burns are subject to approval from the Utah Division of Air Quality. Members of the public may view approved prescribed fires at www.deq.utah.gov

Prescribed burning is a proactive tool used to reduce hazardous fuels, which decreases the threat of high intensity, high-severity wildfires. It also reduces the risk of insect and disease outbreak, recycles nutrients that increase soil productivity, improves wildlife habitat, and supports aspen restoration.

For more information on the planned prescribed burns, please contact the Sanpete Ranger District Office

at 435-636-3300. Visit our website www.fs.usda.gov/mantilasal or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/mantilasalnationalforest and on X (twitter): https://twitter.com/ml_nf