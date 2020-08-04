Manti-La Sal National Forest Proposes Increased Recreation Fees at Campgrounds

Press Release

The Ferron-Price, Sanpete, Moab and Monticello Ranger Districts are working together to make recreation fees more consistent across the forest and comparable to similar public and private campgrounds in their respective areas.

The Manti-La Sal National Forest is considering a proposal to increase and/or change fee structures at 30 developed campgrounds. These campgrounds are located in all of the forests’ districts. These fees are entirely used to fund ongoing operations, maintenance and improvements in the forest’s developed recreation sites.

In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA), which allows the Forest Service to retain 95 percent of the revenue from recreation fees collected at recreation sites to use those funds locally to operate, maintain and improve these sites. Revenue collected through recreation fees would help the Manti-La Sal National Forest improve infrastructure at campgrounds, adjacent trails, and help reduce the backlog in deferred maintenance and hire additional recreation staff during the season of operation.

Under FLREA, all new fees and fee changes must be proposed and approved by a citizen’s advisory committee. The Utah Bureau of Land Management Recreation Resource Advisory Committee represents a broad array of recreation interest groups to help ensure that the Forest Service’s proposed fees are reasonable and acceptable to the public.

Members of the public are invited to comment on the proposed fee changes to the developed recreation program. The comment period is set to end by close of business on Sept. 15. Written comments can be sent to the Manti-La Sal National Forest:

For comments directed at sites on the Ferron, Price and Sanpete Districts

Christopher Nichols, Recreation Specialist

christopher.nichols@usda.gov

115 West Canyon Road

Ferron, Utah 84523

435-636-3580

For comments directed at sites on the Moab and Monticello Ranger Districts

Zachary Lowe, Recreation Specialist

zachary.lowe2@usda.gov

62 East 100 North

Moab, Utah 84532

435-636-3360

Oral comments can be provided by calling any Manti-La Sal National Forest office during normal business hours (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) or by calling Zachary Lowe or Christopher Nichols. Please indicate you would like to provide comments on the proposed recreation fee changes. For more information on the proposed project, visit our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mantilasal.

After the comment period closes, the proposed fee changes will be reviewed by the Utah Bureau of Land Management Recreation Advisory Committee, which will submit its recommendation to the Regional Forester for a final decision and possible implementation for the 2021 camping season.

The table below show all of the campgrounds and individual sites on the Manti-La Sal National Forest that fee increases and fee structures changes are being proposed.

Campground Current Fee Proposed Fee Open Dates Reservable on www.recreation.gov Moab Ranger District Mason Draw $5 (single site) $10 (single site) 1/1-12/31 No Oowah Lake $5 (single site) $10 (single site) 5/1-12/31 No Warner Lake $10 (single site) $20 (single site) 5/1-12/31 Yes 6/1-9/31 Pioneer $10 (single site) $15 (single site) 1/1-12/31 Yes 5/15-9/31 Monticello Ranger District Dalton Springs $10 (single site) $20 (single site) 1/1-12/31 No Buckboard $10 (single site) $20 (single site) 4/1-12/31 Yes 5/15-9/31 Nizhoni $10 (single site) $20 (single site) 1/1-12/31 Yes 5/15-9/31 Devils Canyon $10 (single site) $20 (single site) 4/1-12/31 Yes 5/1-9/31 Ferron-Price Ranger District Big Rock (Group Site) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 4/15-12/31 Yes 5/15-9/15 Bridges (Group Site A) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 5/15-12/31 Yes 5/20-9/31 Chute (Group Site) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 5/15-12/31 Yes 5/15-9/31 Cleveland Reservoir (Single Sites C-G) (Double Sites A & B) $5 per vehicle $5 per vehicle $10 per single site $15 per double site 5/20-12/31 No Ferron Reservoir (Group Site 21) $10 per site (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 6/15-12/31 Yes 6/20-9/15 Flat Canyon (Group Site 21) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 6/1-12/31 Yes 5/20-9/31 Forks of Huntington (Group Site 1) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 5/1-11/15 Yes 5/15-9/31 Gooseberry (Group Site) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 6/1-12/31 Yes 6/10-9/31 Indian Creek Group Campground (all) $3 per vehicle (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 5/10-12/31 Yes 5/20-9/31 Joe’s Valley Pavilion (Group Site) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 4/15-12/31 Yes 5/15-9/31 Lake Canyon (All Group Sites Millers, Rolfson, Lake Canyon) (All Double Sites 11, 17, 24, 41) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) $15 per site (walk-in) 5/20-12/31 Yes 5/25-10/15 Little Bear (Group A-B) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 4/1-12/31 Yes 5/15-10/1 Lower Little Bear

(Double A)(Group B) $5 per vehicle $5 per vehicle $10 per site $20 per site 4/1-12/31 No Miller Flat Reservoir (Group A) (Double Site 1-2) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $5 per vehicle $20 per site (walk-in) $15 per site (www.recreation.gov) 5/20-12/31 Yes 5/20-9/15 Old Folks Flat (all group sites) (#9) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $30 per site (www.recreation.gov) $20 per site (walk-in) $40 per site (www.recreation.gov) 5/20-12/31 Yes 5/20-9/15 Potter’s Pond (Group Site 13) (Group Site 6) $10 per site (walk-in) $10 per site (walk-in) $15 per site (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 5/20-12/31 Yes 5/20-10/15 Willow Lake $3 per vehicle (walk-in) $7 per site (www.recreation.gov) $7 per site (walk-in) $10 per site (www.recreation.gov) 5/20-12/31 Yes 5/20-9/15 Sanpete Ranger District Lake Hill (Group Sites 1, 3) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 5/20-12/31 Yes 5/20-9/15 Manti Community

(Group Site 7) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 5/20-12/31 Yes 5/20-9/15 Maple Canyon (Group Site 1) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 5/20-12/31 Yes 5/20-9/15 Twelve Mile Flat (Double site 4) (Group Site 1 &13) $12 per site $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $15 per site $20 per site (walk-in) 6/1-12/31 Yes 6/20-9/15 Twin Lake (Group Site) $5 per vehicle (walk-in) $20 per site (walk-in) 5/1-12/31 Yes 5/20-9/15

