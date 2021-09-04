Manti-La Sal Schedules Virtual Forest Plan Meetings

Draft land management plan available for public comment

Press Release

Last month, the Manti-La Sal National Forest published the draft land management plan for public review and comment. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the forest is unable to host in-person meetings, but will move forward with virtual, online public meetings.

To provide the public an opportunity to safely discuss current draft products with subject matter experts from the Manti-La Sal National Forest, virtual engagements are scheduled for Sept. 15, 21 and 22.

The first virtual meeting will be an online information overview. The ecological discussion scheduled for Sept. 21 will cover wildlife, botany, hydrology, fire/fuels management, and special designations: wilderness, wild and scenic rivers, research natural areas, botanical or geological areas. The socio-economic resources discussion scheduled for Sept. 22 will cover recreation/scenery, range management, timber, minerals, cultural resources, and watershed management (Moab Geographic Area, others).

Links and times for the meetings are available on the Manti-La Sal’s planning webpage.

Included in the draft plan are the following: Preliminary Need to Change, Initial Draft Forest Plan, Wilderness Evaluation Report, the Wild and Scenic Rivers Eligibility Report, Timber Suitability Report, Priority Watershed Report, Coal Unsuitability Report, and Species of Conservation Concern List.

The forest plan was last revised in 1986 and has been amended 23 times to accommodate changes in forest conditions. Land management plans provide direction for how public lands are managed in the long-term. These plans are informed by an inclusive and transparent process that involves the public, partners and tribes affected by the plan.

For those unable to attend, the meetings will be recorded and posted to the forest website.

Public engagement information and all documents for this scoping period are posted on the forest plan revision website at www.fs.usda.gov/main/mantilasal/landmanagement/planning.

Refer to this site for other helpful information, including a story map. Comments may best be submitted from the forest website as well and following the link to the comment page.

Alternatively, comments may be submitted via the forest plan revision email address at mlnfplanrevision@usda.gov or by mail to Manti-La Sal National Forest, Forest Plan Revision Team, 599 West Price River Drive, Price, Utah 84501.