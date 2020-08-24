Manti Stains Dinos’ Perfect Week *Photo Gallery*

With a perfect 4-0 to start last week, Carbon was hoping to complete the week without a loss. Manti, the final challenger, was up for task. The Lady Templars controlled the match, taking it 5-0 over the Lady Dinos.

Lindsey Snow lost 0-6, 1-6 in first singles while Lizzy Blackburn fell 5-7, 2-6 in second singles. In third singles, Nicole Swasey was defeated 2-6, 6-7. Doubles partners Alex Cartwright and Kaydance Scovill dropped their first match of the week, losing 2-6, 2-6 in first singles. Alyssa Ellis and Ana Maria Olivas also struggled in second doubles and lost 4-6, 1-6.

Carbon will head to Delta on Wednesday before hosting a tough, region match against Richfield on Thursday.