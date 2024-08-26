Manti Stays Undefeated After Match Against Emery

The Emery Lady Spartans soccer club played their fifth game of the season against a very tough Manti Templars on Thursday. The Templars are looking like one of the teams to beat in the 3A High School girls’ soccer division this season, as they sit at 6-0 in the early season.

The Lady Templars came out with intensity and relentlessness, as they would go on to score 10 unanswered goals in the first half. They scored two more goals in the second, eventually getting the win, 12-0.

Emery falls to 0-3 in the region, with Juab and North Sanpete also without a win in the season thus far. They will see the North Sanpete Hawks in their next matchup on Tuesday. The Lady Hawks are coming off of a 7-1 loss to Canyon View.