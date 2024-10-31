Many Flock to the CJC Halloween Carnival

The Family Support and Children’s Justice Center (CJC) welcomed the community on Monday evening to enjoy their Halloween Carnival. The carnival was available from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. that day and attendees were treated to games, trunk or treating, prizes and more.

Participants in the event came from USU Eastern, Early Intervention, RUCD Head Start, DCFS, Carbon High School, Emery High School, Pinnacle Canyon Academy, and special guest Pebbles the Clown. The CJC thanked the King Koal Theatre for donating the popcorn and Party Express for discounting the cotton candy.

“Thanks to everyone who came and participated,” the justice center shared. “Thanks everyone who came out and supported us. We had so much fun! We can’t wait to see you next year!”