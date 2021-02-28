March BEAR Meeting to Focus on Inland Port Authority

Ginger Chinn, Managing Director of Business Development for the Inland Port Authority, will be the presenter at the upcoming Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) meeting.

The presentation is slated for Thursday, March 11. Chinn will provide definition and detail that is relevant to the port, its function and the potential expansion of the project into the rural communities of Utah. Chinn is the specialist for the Inland Port in regard to the expansion into rural communities.

According to their website, “The Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) is a state corporation directed to maximize the long-term economic and other benefits of a robust logistics system while still maintaining a high quality of life”.

This BEAR meeting will begin virtually at 8 a.m. at this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85262939769.