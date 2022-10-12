Marie Sherman Williams, 87, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1722 N. Mesa St., Carlsbad, NM, 88220). Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Visitation and family greeting of guests will be held from 5-7 PM Thursday at West Funeral Home. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home in Carlsbad, NM.

Marie Sherman Williams was born in Huntington, Utah, on June 14, 1935 to Mary Pringle Sherman and Joel Glain Sherman.

Growing up, Marie lived on a farm with her family. She had plenty of playmates as a child because she was blessed to have four sisters and six brothers. They enjoyed taking care of the animals and playing on the farm. Each of her brothers and sisters had a special place in her heart and she loved them all very much.

Marie did not enjoy going to school and would often sneak out or not go in and hide after getting off the bus.

She met a handsome young man and fell in love with James Richard Williams. They were married March 27, 1951. Her husband was on leave from the military and had to return soon after their wedding. After his return from the military, they settled in Price, Utah, where five of their seven children were born. In 1963, they moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico, where two more children joined the family.

In Carlsbad, Marie worked at St. Francis Hospital and then Guadalupe Medical Center as a nurse in the obstetrics and nursery department for many years. She helped deliver many babies in Carlsbad, even some of her own grandkids. Marie is the proud grandmother of nineteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. More than anything else, she loved her family. Everything she did revolved around her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Williams; parents, Mary and Glain Sherman; sister, Ruby Lapp; and brothers, Earl and Joe Sherman.

Marie is survived by her son, Rodney (Claudia) Williams of Carlsbad, daughter, Anita (Kent) Hitchens of Carlsbad, sons, Kevan (Tonia) Williams and Nevan (Hong) Williams, of San Antonio, TX, daughters, Trina Gonzales of Carlsbad and Becky (Doug) Lange of South Jordan, UT and son, Jeff (Kimberly) Williams of Parker, CO; grandchildren: Jason, Casey, Kellie, Shelly, Scott, Troy, Tessa, Lucas, Amy, Jeremy, Cody, Kasen, Jennifer, Gentry, Kenzie, Alyssa, Kent, Holly and Chelise; 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters Zelma Burdett, Louise Heiniger and Shirlene Hammonds, and brothers Arland, Keith, Lynn and Richard Sherman.

The family would like to thank her special friends and caregivers at Good Life and Enhabit Hospice in Carlsbad for loving her and taking care of her every day. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com