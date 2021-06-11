Marietti Monuments, Lazy S Storage Highlighted by Carbon County Chamber of Commerce

Valorie and Jason Marietti of Marietti Monuments were highlighted as one of the business spotlights at the June Carbon County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

They have acted as the owners of Marietti Monuments since January of 2020, right before the pandemic hit. Valorie stated that they import a lot of granite from other countries, which has been an obstacle due to COVID-19. Valorie also explained that they get a lot of help from their son, who is a hard worker.

Marietti Monuments also offers pre-order services for those wishing to pre-order their headstone. They are located on 100 North across the street from the Heirloom Inn in Price and can be reached at (435) 637-4400.

“It’s kind of consumed our lives a little bit, but in a good way,” stated Valorie before thanking all and expressing her appreciation for the recognition.

Next, Kathy Hanna-Smith and Lazy S Storage were the focus of yet another business spotlight during the luncheon. She thanked the chamber and said that she is honored to be doing business in the county.

Hanna-Smith expressed her appreciation for the customers, some of which has been tenants for over ten years. She stated that they work hard to keep the units spotless and sanitary and also ensure that there are pest controls in place.

“We are community members and actively give back to the community,” said Hanna-Smith.

She stated that some of the organizations that they give back to include the Carbon County Food Bank, the Helper Luminary Ceremony, the American Cancer Society, March of Dimes and many more. She also informed all in attendance that Lazy S Storage has an excellent relationship with the other storage unit owners in town.

Hanna-Smith extended appreciation to her granddaughter for joining her that day before once again thanking the chamber for the recognition.