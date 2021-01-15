Marilyn Yvonne (Bricker) Nielsen passed away January 12, 2021 in Grand Junction, Colorado from a brief illness following surgery.

Marilyn was born November 6, 1935 in Wheeler, Arkansas to Merle and Ruby (Craig) Bricker. Marilyn attended Palisade schools and graduated from Palisade High School in 1953 and then Mesa College in 1955. She married the love of her life William (Bill) Nielsen in 1958 and they enjoyed 61 wonderful years together.

After raising her two sons, Brian and Edward in Helper, Utah, Marilyn enjoyed a successful real estate career in Price, Utah and upon Bill’s retirement they spent many years traveling and enjoying life and settled in Palisade, Colorado in 2015.

She was a skilled bowler and superior homemaker but was most passionate about her family and well known for her fabulous cooking skills.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband William and oldest son Brian. She is survived by her son Edward (Deborah) Nielsen Grand Junction, Colorado, daughter in law Cindy (Parry) Nielsen Helper, Utah. Grandchildren Rebekah, Brian Todd, Allison, Devin and great grandson Chance.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sue and Dean Wilmore, Cookie North, Chapin Plum and all of mom’s Palisade neighbors and friends for helping and looking after mom since dad’s passing.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction, Colorado Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens Cemetery.