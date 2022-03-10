Marjorie Lou Curtis Schade (70) of Granby, Colorado passed away on March 7, 2022. She was born on December 4, 1951 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Norman and Dorothy Curtis.

As a child, her family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. She loved spending time on farms and loved animals, especially horses. In the summer, she would ride horses in the Cheyenne Frontier Days parade. In 1965, they moved to Orem, Utah where she attended Catholic school. She married Bill Schade in September 1971 in Price, Utah. They had 3 children.

In 1988, Bill and Margie moved to Granby, Colorado where Margie worked for many years at the Fraser Safeway. She was very friendly and everyone in Grand County knew her smile.

Margie was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristen (Craig Hardman), in 2012, her husband, Bill, in 2017, and her father, Norman, in 2018.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Jaroslaw Smolira), of Hot Sulphur Springs, son, William (Nick) Schade, of Hot Sulphur Springs, brother, Dean (Sandy) Curtis, of Spring Glen, Utah, and mother, Dorothy Curtis, of Spring Glen, Utah, as well as seven grand children and one great grandson.

No services are planned at this time.