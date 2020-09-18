Mark Kerby Announced as August’s Tourism Super Service Award Recipient

The August Tourism Super Service Award recipient was announced by Carbon Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie at the Carbon County Commission meeting on Wednesday.

August’s recipient was Mark Kerby of R&A Market, located on Helper’s Main Street. Henrie remarked that this is the second time that Kerby has been nominated, highlighting that he goes above and beyond for all those that visit Carbon County. It was expressed that Kerby always has a great attitude, exceptional customer service and assists any of the visitors and locals of Helper.

Commission Chair Casey Hopes also had a story of Kerby’s dedication to the community that he shared, saying that at the beginning of Carbon High School’s football season, they faced the dilemma of hydrating the players. Kerby and those at R&A Market made the decision to donate a pallet of water. Then, when they ran out of that pallet, he turned around and donated another.

“I’ll attest to Mark and his willingness to help the community, so thank you from the football team as well as the community,” Hopes concluded.

Kerby was then awarded with a certificate to commemorate the moment as well as a $50 gift card that he will be able to spend within the community.