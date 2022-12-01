Mark Mackay Christmas Concert Scheduled in Price

Rising Nashville country artist Mark Mackay will be bringing the Christmas spirit to Carbon County this December. This concert promises to delight those of all ages.

Mackay, who has opened for acts such as Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and REO Speedwagon, is set to make a stop during his Christmas tour at the Price City Auditorium on Dec. 17.

Concert sponsorship opportunities are available for interested businesses and individuals. Each sponsorship includes free tickets to the concert as well as passes to Cherry Peak Resorts. Those interested in sponsoring the event should contact Michael Smith at (435) 770-4827 for more information.

Individual tickets for the Price concert are available online at www.tickettailor.com/events/cherrypeakresort/. Each ticket will also include a free ski or tubing pass to Cherry Peak Resort.

The show is slated to begin at 7 p.m., so reserve your seat today and bring your Christmas cheer.