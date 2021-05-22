Mark Montoya Honored with Second Tourism Super Service Award

Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie visited the commissioners during their meeting on Wednesday evening to present the Tourism Super Service Award recipient for the month of May.

Henrie stated that nearly everyone in the community knows Mark Montoya by name. He received the Letter Carrier of the Year award in 2019 and also serves as the long-time director of Utah’s Christmas Town in Helper. This is the second time that Montoya has received the Tourism Super Service Award, once with Utah’s Christmas Town in 2020 and now as the property manager of several Airbnbs in Helper.

His nomination stated that Montoya manages several of the Airbnbs that are in Helper and is always courteous, professional and quick to respond, often receiving five-star ratings.

Upon receiving his certificate and gift card, Montoya gave thanks to whoever nominated him and expressed his deep love of his hometown of Helper.