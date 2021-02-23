Mark William Luce of Cedar City, UT, formally of Ferron, UT, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2021. He was born in Los Angeles, CA (Go Dodgers and Rams!) on September 9, 1953. He was married and sealed to Jami Eleanore George on May 20, 1980.

His children are Ben (Mandie) Luce of St. George, UT, Nikki Luce Montgomery of Price, UT, Jackson (Stacy) Luce of Sandpoint, ID, Mark (Brooke) Luce of RAF Mildenhall, England, and Hannah (Austin) Adams of West Jordan, UT. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and two sisters: Sharon Owens and Michelle Hanson.

There will be no viewing or funeral services. The family appreciates all those who have reached out through phone calls, texts, cards, social media, and have sent meals, flowers and well wishes. Continued donations of Swig, Crumbl cookies, and ice cream will still be welcome.

We will miss him most when doing the things that he loved: playing card and board games with his family, cussing refs in person or on TV, slurping yogurt, wrestling his grandkids, and being at the cabin on Ferron Mountain.

We will miss his sundry phone calls, dry humor, his truck constantly idling in the driveway, road trips, his bear hugs, his random tears, his honest testimony, his mashed potatoes, and his taste in music.

We extend our heartfelt apologies to any fast food worker who put cheese on his burger and to any who may still have bruises from the many years of pick-up, church, and county league basketball games.

He loved his family. He loved the Savior. He was always eager to share the gospel and to use the Lord’s Priesthood to bless others.

His life had a lot of ups and downs and took many turns, but he embraced it all, shared it with anyone who would listen, and didn’t waste a moment of it. He’ll be loved and missed.

We’ll be seeing you on the mountain Old Man…