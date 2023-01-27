Mark Your Calendar for the 2023 Women’s Conference

Save the date for the Eastern Utah Women’s Conference, which is returning on Wednesday, March 22. Once again, the conference will take place at USU Eastern and will span from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that day.

Those that attend the conference this year can expect welcoming activities such as candle making and cosmetology services. There will also be service projects with Carbon Caring 4 Kids and the USU Eastern Sun Center.

This year, the keynote speaker presentation will be by Darlene Dilley. Workshops such as Dutch Oven 101, Making Baklava and more will be available as well as a dinner catered by the USU Eastern Dining Services.

If there is a woman that is deserving of the Woman of the Year award by going above and beyond for the community, they can be nominated via the event’s website, where even more information on the conference is also available.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Amy Peters at amy.peters@usu.edu or (435) 613-5225 or Madi Bennett at madi.bennett@usu.edu or (435) 613-5835.