Mark Your Calendar for the Emery County Historical Society Event

The Emery County Historical Society invites you to discover Gordon Creek: The Last of the Old Time Coal Camps.

During the 1920s and 30s, the now-quiet canyons on the North Fork of Gordon Creek were alive with a raucous group of rugged, noisy coal mining communities, National, Consumers and Sweets. We will visit the scanty remains of these now-vanished towns and try to recreate in the imagination the way they were in their prime. We will also visit the site of George Storrs’ utopian dream, Coal City.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 26. We will meet at the Huntington Stake Center at 9 a.m. Please bring a sack lunch, chair and plenty of water.