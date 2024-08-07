Mark Your Calendars for the 2024 Demolition Derby

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue department announced the date for the 2024 Demolition Derby.

Each year, this event is a huge hit throughout the community and serves as a great way for the Search and Rescue (SAR) team to raise funds. The event is slated to take place at the Carbon County Fairgrounds on Sept. 7. Inspections start at 10 a.m., gates open at 4 p.m. and the fun begins at 6 p.m.

“Join us on September 7th at 6 p.m. at the Carbon County Fairgrounds for an action-packed night,” Carbon County SAR shared.

Categories include limited weld, compact minis, trucks, mini van/mini truck and 80s or newer chain and bang. For even more information, contact Sheriff Jeff Wood at (435) 650-9160.