Market Express Chevron Celebrates Upgrades

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce ended the week with a ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon for Market Express Chevron.

Both Market Express locations are owned by Angelo Kiahtipes, more commonly known as Gopher.

The ribbon cutting was in celebration of the updated automatic car wash and the installation of ethanol free gas pumps. The chamber was joined by Carbon County royalty, politicians, business owners and members of the community.

This will tack Carbon County up to three gas stations that offer ethanol free gas.