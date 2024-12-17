Market Express Worker Arrested for Assault

On December 14, at approximately 9 p.m., authorities responded to a reported assault at the Market Express located on 850 S Carbon Ave. It was confirmed that Alex Terry Ezell, age 20, was the alleged assailant.

According to the probable cause statement by the reporting officer; the victim, a minor, advised that he had come to Market Express to get food. The victim stated that he was told to pull around and park and his food would be brought out to him. The victim stated at which point Ezell dumped his food in his lap and words were exchanged.

Video footage shows that the two exchanged words prior to Ezell striking the victim in the face through his car window at which time the victim exited his car and the two began to fight.

According to the probable cause statement, Ezell advised that he felt as though the minor had been disrespectful to other employees and when he went to deliver the food to the victim he didn’t initially intend to drop the food onto his lap, but only to pretend to do so. Ezell advised that as he was walking away from the victim’s vehicle, he was called an explicit name. Ezell advised at that point he turned around to confront the victim and admitted to striking the victim in the face.

Ezell’s story coincided with what the victim had also stated, stating that the victim had exited his car, more words were said and a physical altercation ensued.

Ezell was located the next day at his place of residence and arrested for assault, in addition to a state-wide warrant that he had out for his arrest.