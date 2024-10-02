Marketing Elevated LLC Has Big Plans for Local Discounts

Amanda Paiz, Owner of Marketing Elevated LLC., was this month’s BEAR presenter. Paiz has been in several media positions over the last 18 years, which allowed her to recognize the need for guidance for many of our local businesses. This included social media marketing, branding, web design and digital marketing.

It was then that Paiz decided to do something to fulfill that need for guidance and launched a small business marketing firm. Paiz discussed the importance of working with a marketing firm that understands the audience that small businesses are trying to reach, rather than a large marketing firm that doesn’t always understand that.

Paiz said that she loves to combine the old school marketing techniques and the new school techniques. Paiz informed attendees that they are bringing back “table tidbits”, that will be placed on every table in the restaurants that are currently signed up with Eastern Utah Business Network. Paiz advised she already has 50% of the local eateries signed up.

Marekting Elevated LLC. will also be pushing a team of vetted local influencers to help get businesses products and services out there. Paiz discussed how they are currently working on an app similar to Groupon, but with a focus on local businesses. This app would allow businesses to offer special deals or coupons that can only be obtained through the app. There would be a monthly $5 subscription fee to the app, but users would be able to use the offered discount or coupon over and over until the business offering the coupon changed it.

However, the discounts offered would be exclusive to the app. Rather than downloading an app for each business in order to redeem the discount that is being offered, users will be able to have access to all of the app specific discounts, to all of the participating businesses.

Paiz discussed that the only way that this will work is if businesses sign up to the Eastern Utah Business Network. Any businesses that sign up in Oct., Nov. or Dec. will be featured on the business network for free, but would need to commit to six months to a year with the business network for 2025.

Paiz advised that during the next three months, there is going to be a huge push in marketing and advertising to help businesses be seen during the holiday months, to encourage local holiday shopping.

“We are asking the businesses to take a little bit of a leap of faith with us. The business network will only be $150 a month for all of the businesses that jump on board with us, right now, and they will be locked into that price for all of 2025,” stated Paiz.

Paiz stated that the only way this would work is to ensure that the discounts being offered through the app, be exclusive to the app. Business owners will then be provided with a multitude of analytics to show which discounts are speaking to the customers. Business owners will also have the option to change the discount or coupon being offered at any point in time and will have total control over what they are offering, so long as it is exclusive to the app.

To find out more information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/YourMarketingElevated or give Amanda Paiz a call at (435) 820-1599.