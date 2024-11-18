Marsha’s Kitchen Table Will Provide a Free Thanksgiving Meal This Holiday Season

Marsha’s Kitchen Table will be providing Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who may be in need of a warm meal or some company for the holiday. Dinner will be served November 27, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., at the Avalon House Kitchen, located at 178 South Main Street in Helper, UT. There will also be free delivery for the elderly and for those unable to leave their homes. Individuals can start calling in to place their delivery orders at 435-472-2253.

This is Marsha’s 2nd year hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner at the Avalon House. Marsha’s also provides a soup kitchen Tuesday-Thursday, serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and dinner form 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. All are welcome at Marsha’s Kitchen Table.