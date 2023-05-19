Mary (Irene) Kokal, 76, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2023, with her family by her side.

She is survived by her children, De Anna (Harvey) Childers, Kristie (Preston) Driver, and David P. Gomez (Doris); grandchildren, Ashley (Gerardo) Pitones, Zachery (Nathalia) Chacon, Mariah (Seth) Wing, Kysen Garcia, Jackson Martino, Ayden Driver, Laine Driver, and Trey Driver; great-grandchildren, Neveah, Eliyas, Cruz, Jenesee, Larissa and Mateo Chacon, Nathan Pitones, Payton Chacon, Penelope Pitones and Lennyn Wing; siblings, Priscilla Sales, Glory Ames, Shirley Fausett, Leova Barnett, Linda Aragon, and Leonard Trujillo; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Jane Christensen.

Irene was born to Mike and Aurora “Dora” Trujillo on April 17, 1947, in San Rafael, N.M.

She worked as a hostess at JB’s and Holiday Inn in Price, Utah. Irene was a very hard worker (enjoyed her customers like family) and absolutely loved the moments she spent with her family. She also enjoyed sitting outside in the evenings, absolutely loved her sidekick Peaches, and country music, and her favorite thing to watch was crime shows and her WWE.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.MontgomerySteward.com