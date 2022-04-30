1948-2022

It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Rose Watson, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, announces her passing on April 24, 2022, at the age of 74. Mary was born on April 5, 1948 to Christine and Arnold Lueders in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Mary retired from the Utah State Driver’s License Division, where she worked for many years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and family members and had many happy hours making them all laugh. Mary loved animals, especially dogs and was a puppy mom to many that she loved dearly. Mary loved to travel but was not able to go as much as she liked. She loved to hear about the travels of her family and friends.

Mary is survived by her loving husband Richard, son Andy Watson, daughter Sara Watson, grandchildren; Miranda Rose, Melyssa (Cory) Savage, Helen, and James Louis Anthony “Louie”, Great Grandson, Kyler Savage, and her siblings; David (Judy) Lueders, Arnold (Marion) Lueders, Barbara Crane, and Cathy (Russ) Dudley, In-laws Dee Watson, Gaye (Patrick) Roe and Val Hathaway. She was also loved by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mary will be missed but will be forever in our hearts.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.