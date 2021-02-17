Maryann Rizzuto, 76, passed away February 12, 2021 peacefully with her daughter and grandson in their home in Lakebay, Washington.

Maryann was born December 1, 1944 to Frank and Mary Rizzuto in Price, Utah. She had two brothers and a sister. She married John Kourlis in 1967 and they moved to Craig, Colorado where they had two beautiful daughters. Maryann retired from the school district as a head custodian. She later returned to Price, Utah to be closer to her mother.

She loved cooking, playing card games, watching movies and playing barstool bingo with her family. Her garden was always full of fresh vegetables and the yard was full of beautiful flowers. Her home always smelled of homemade Greek pastries.

Maryann was a loving and caring mother, sister, and grandmother. Her memory lives on through her daughters Marina and Koula Kourlis, grandkids Alan and Austin Wheat, Alexis and Tessona Gonzalez, great grandson Holden Baysinger and her brother Tony Rizzuto.

Maryann’s services will be held in Price, Utah at a later date in the spring. We will also have a memorial for her in Craig, Colorado in May.