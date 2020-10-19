Mask Requirement in Place for Carbon, Grand Counties

On Sunday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that 314 patients within the region have recovered from COVID-19. Sunday’s report also announced one new case of the virus in Grand County.

Since testing began, over 13,422 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 375 patients have tested positive with 57 of those remaining active. Carbon and Grand counties are on the moderate Level of Transmission for COVID-19 while Emery County has been deemed low.

“Individuals in Moderate Transmission areas, as defined in State Public Health Order 2020-18, are directed to wear a face mask in public indoor settings and outdoors when physical distancing is not feasible until October 29 at 11:59 p.m.,” the health department shared.

The Level of Transmission scale recently replaced the color-coded guidance for the state of Utah. Health guidance for all levels can be viewed here.

Carbon County has recorded 195 total cases of COVID-19, 24 of which remain active as 170 have recovered. The lone death in the county came last week when a man in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized passed away. Four Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized while seven others were formerly hospitalized.

In Emery County, 80 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 with 21 cases active and 57 recovered. One Emery County patient is currently hospitalized while five others were formerly hospitalized. Two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range recently died due to COVID-19.

Grand County has recorded 100 cases of COVID-19, 12 of which remain active as 87 have recovered. Two patients within the county were formerly hospitalized. One patient, a Grand County man over the age of 85, passed away due to the virus.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 34.13% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 25.33% while the 15-24 group accounts for 20.53%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (12.27%), 1-14 (5.87%), 85+ (1.60%) and 0-1 (.27%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 14 cases of the virus, all of which have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, all of which have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been five cases, two of which remain active as three have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.