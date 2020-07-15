Masks Now Required for Shoppers at Walmart

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced on Wednesday that masks will now be required for shoppers at stores nationwide.

“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented,” Walmart and Sam’s Club released in a statement. “Currently, about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings. To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

According to the statement, a “health ambassador” will be stationed at store entrances to remind shoppers of the new requirements. “Our ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers. The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.”

The statement also addressed those that may not be able to wear a face covering. “Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.”

“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” the statement concluded. “We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”