Masks to be Required for All Smith’s Shoppers

2020Coming on the heels of Walmart’s mask mandate, Smith’s stores nationwide will also make masks a requirement for all shoppers.

“With the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus,” Smith’s and Kroger shared. “Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks.”

Walmart also made its announcement on Wednesday that all shoppers will be required to wear masks beginning July 20.