Mason Leads Charge in Moab

Emery traveled to face Grand on Tuesday as its season continues to roll forward. The Spartans took advantage of several attacks early, which turned into two goals before half. Emery then matched its production in the second half to take home the victory 4-1.

The offensive charge was ushered by Purity Mason, with her two goals and one assist. Madi Bunnell and Beka Barnett each scored a goal while BreElle Parkins recorded two assists. In addition, Makalla Peacock added an assist of her own.

The Spartans (4-9, 2-3) will remain on the road this week when they head to Richfield (7-5, 2-3) today.