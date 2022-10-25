Masquerade Madness Comes to Helper Main Street

MenuMenu

The Driggs Mortgage Team and AJB Broadcasting teamed up to bring a Masquerade Madness Ball to the community. This ball took place on the evening of Friday, Oct. 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hosted at the Driggs Mortgage Team Office and Aunt Nell’s, the cost was $25 per person or $40 per couple. This ball included a silent auction with great prizes, live music and refreshments. A full bar and meals were available for purchase as well.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Children’s Justice Centers of Carbon and Emery counties.

