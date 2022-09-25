Master of Public Health Program Earns CEPH Accreditation

By Steve Hawks

The Health Education and Promotion Master of Public Health (HEP MPH) program at Utah State University has earned accreditation from the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH), an independent agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for assuring quality in public health education and training.

“Our ongoing goal has been to provide the best possible educational experiences for our students as they transition into the challenging world of public health practice,” said Julie Gast, MPH program director. “Accreditation by CEPH, with very high marks across numerous criteria, validates the quality of our program and the high level of training received by our students.”

The accreditation term is retroactive from December 2019 and extends through December 2027. The program received this accreditation after its first CEPH review, boding well for its future as a fully accredited program in public health.

Laura Rasar King, executive director of CEPH, commended the department’s administrators, faculty, staff, students and other stakeholders for their commitment to the program. She stated that the council recognized the efforts of Utah State University to “ensure that students receive a high-quality education that advances them toward their career goals.”

“Providing exceptional public health training is crucial in preparing public health professionals, particularly in light of the pandemic and the growing need to address social justice and health inequities,” Gast said. “We look forward to continuing to build an outstanding curriculum and experience for our students and to develop new endeavors that will further enhance the HEP MPH program at USU.”

The Kinesiology and Health Science Department at USU established the affordable, fully online HEP MPH program in 2017 to meet the needs of rural and underserved populations throughout Utah. The program’s enrollment represents the diverse demographics of the state and beyond. During the pandemic, several HEP MPH students were involved with contact tracing and related front-line duties.

“USU’s HEP MPH program provides a solid grounding in foundational public health knowledge enriched with a cutting-edge online environment,” Gast said. “Courses feature current content presented via interactive media that simulates real-world public health issues and solutions. Through carefully developed field experiences, students make an immediate impact on their careers and communities.”