Material Supply Issue Alters Kenilworth Mine Fire Plan

An updated from the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (DOGM) on the Kenilworth Mine Fire Plan showed that, due to a material supply issue, the work will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Crews will begin by using foam sealant to close the first of four openings near Castle Gate.

This is where airflow into the mine could potentially fan the fire and produce smoke. The remaining three openings are scheduled to be sealed beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 3, using a helicopter to transport both equipment and materials.

“The goal is to seal off these four openings in an effort to decrease the amount of smoke coming from the west bench vent site above Kenilworth, allowing contractors to safely access the site,” stated DOGM’s Jan Morse. “It may take a few days to determine how successful the closures were.”

As soon as the site is deemed safe, closure work on the west bench will proceed as weather permits. Low-pressure weather systems can pose risks in coal mines by altering gas and air pressure balances. This creates potentially hazardous conditions and, if necessary, work will be postponed until conditions are safe.

“We are committed to keeping residents informed about mitigation progress and will remain focused on staying on schedule to the best of our ability,” Morse shared.

For air quality concerns, contact Ashley Sumner at (801) 856-5683 or ssumner@utah.gov. For further information regarding the planned work, Morse can be contacted at (385) 799-0028 or janmorse@utah.gov.