Matters of Concern Considered by the Emery County Commissioners

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Commissioners opened their Tuesday meeting by considering the tax exemption application from Castle Ridge Behavioral Health Corporation. The commissioners asked that the owners, Donn and Todd Jeffs, explain the business so that they could better understand the application.

Jeffs explained that they were seeking a 501c3 tax exemption status. They plan on having mental, physical and spiritual help available for anyone that needs it. This will be for outpatient or inpatient care. They hope to provide a place of refuge and rehabilitation.

The business will be located in the former city hall building in Castle Dale and would also include crisis care. They hoped to be open by Sept. 1, but remodeling the building is taking longer than expected. In the future, they would like to also have a physical fitness gym in the old swimming pool area.

The item was tabled until the next commission meeting to give Emery County Attorney Mike Olsen more time to consider the application and advise the commissioners.

Next, quit claim deeds were approved for the pieces of property that the county opened bids for during the last commission meeting. The parcel of ground in Green River was purchased by Darrel and Jayme Mecham, the parcel in Orangeville was purchased by Michael and Tasha Jewkes, and in the parcel Ferron was purchased by Gary and Gena Rieger.

A one year time extension from the Natural Resources Conservation Service on the rehabilitation of the Millsite Dam project was then approved. Next, an amendment to the inter-agency coordination and sub-recipient contract agreement for the Aging Program that was tabled at the last commission meeting was approved. This will not be a cost to the county but considers a new Meals on Wheels truck for that program.

It was then announced that Emery County will now offer surplus items on the public surplus online program rather than a once per year auction. This will eliminate the liability to the county, shipping or pickup. It will also assist in receiving the acceptable value of the items sold.

During the elected official reports, Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk reported using COVID-19 relief funding to fence a day yard for the inmates at the jail. Bids for this project from Johansen Construction and Allred Construction were opened and will be considered before awarding the job. Allred Construction had the lowest bid and will be used if all things are acceptable within the bid.

The sheriff and commissioners also reported on the service given to assist with the flooding in Hanksville last week. The sheriff’s office, Emery County Search and Rescue, Emery County Road Department and Castle Valley Special Service District spent three days in Wayne County during this time. The county residents were very appreciative of the time donated. Commissioner Blackburn from Wayne County also called to express gratitude to those who came to help so willingly.