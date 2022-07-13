Maureen Dedrickson Stika was born in Spanish Fork, Utah to Royal Braithwaite and Glenda Lee Dedrickson on June 15, 1933. She grew up in the Spanish Fork, UT area and attended Spanish Fork High School, graduating in 1951.

Maureen met the love of her life, Kenneth Stika, while working at a café in Spanish Fork after graduation. A little while later, she moved on to work at Zion National Park. While Ken was enlisted in the Navy and stationed in Long Beach, CA, he was determined to ask Maureen to marry him. Not being able to contact her by phone, Ken mailed an engagement ring to Maureen, and she accepted.

The loving couple was married on November 8, 1952 in South San Gabriel, California. They moved to Spanish Fork after Ken’s honorable discharge in 1953. Soon, their first child was born, and they were on their way to building a family. In the following years, Maureen and Ken had five children. Ken’s job required several relocations in Utah. Ultimately, the couple settled in Price, UT where they lived for more than 42 years.

Maureen worked at the Pinnacle Nursing and Rehab Center in Price, UT as the maintenance manager for several years. After Ken’s retirement, she donated her time to the Otter Creek State Park for more than 10 years.

Maureen was an accomplished seamstress, having worked as an employee of a Utah County sewing mill and later turning that passion into a hobby. She worked in heavy fabrics, too – canvas and leather. She sewed the teepee that she and Ken used for camping for many years. And, while they were members of the Bookcliff Muzzleloaders, made by hand their buckskin “mountain men” outfits that they wore while attending the rendezvous. Maureen showed support for Ken’s many hobbies as well, often engaging in activities surrounding them.

Maureen was a talented cook, always keeping her children coming back for more. She also loved gardening, especially flowers, which she loved to shop for and plant in her flower beds and pots. She was a peacekeeper and had to know that everyone was getting along. She was always asking about her grandkids to make sure they were alright. There were times when Maureen seemed to have the weight of the world on her shoulders. To those close to her, they appeared like angel wings.

Maureen Stika died on Saturday, July 9, 2022. She is survived by her children, son Mike (wife, Debi) Stika, Grantsville, UT, daughter Terry (Jack) Schons, Price, UT, daughter Cherri (John) Charlesworth, Copperton, UT, son Bruce (Franky) Stika, Mapleton, UT, and son Kelly (Anita) Stika, Pleasant Grove, UT and by her sister, Marsha Grosbeck. In Maureen’s extended family, there are 17 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Maureen is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and three siblings.

The family would like to thank the employees of both The Heirloom Inn and Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation in Price for the loving care they provided during the final months and weeks of Maureen’s life.