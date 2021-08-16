Maverik Super Center Coming to Castle Dale

By Julie Johansen

A moment of silence in memory of councilman Doug Weaver was observed at the beginning of the Castle Dale City Council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Next, James Copeland, an associate from Anderson Wallen Association, presented plat maps of property lines and a site plan to the council for approval of a Maverik Super Center. This new business will be located at 583 East Main Street in Castle Dale (on the north side of the highway just before the turn). The store will feature separate truck and car bays with an exit and entrance from the street.

Two other business licenses have also been purchased from the city, including Ryan Ware, Computer Sales and Repair on Main Street, and Castle Ridge Behavioral Health, located in the old city hall building.

Ivie Sorensen then reported on her experience at virtual Girls State. She expressed her gratitude for the monetary donation Castle Dale City gave her to help with this opportunity.

At this point in the meeting, a motion to leave the regular meeting and enter into a public hearing was made and seconded. The public hearing was to receive input on changes in the Development Code for RV and Camping. This allows RV parking in three zones, including RR-1 residential, I-1 industrial, CC-1 commercial. There were no public comments.

Zoning administrator Kerry Lake announced the Castle Dale City Land Use Committee’s approval of these changes and requested the council’s approval. The public hearing was closed. An approval of the Development Code 8-12-21A was given by the council.

Discussion considering applying for the Main Street Improvement Grant was next on the agenda. The council discussed ways this funding could be used but nothing was definite as the grants are new and just becoming available. Pursuing these grants was approved by the council.

An amendment to the fire department’s constitution was also approved, which allowed volunteer members to remain in the department if they move from Castle Dale, but only for one year.

Several resolutions resulting from Fraud Assessment were also approved, including the Conflict of Interest, Reporting Fraud and Abuse, Travel, Credit Card, Personal Use of Entity Assets, IT and Computer Security, and Cash Receipting and Deposits policies. These policies had been previously reviewed by the council and a few changes were made before the approving vote was cast.

Councilman Brad Giles then reviewed the Water Conservation Plan for the city. This plan is required by state statue to be updated regularly and states the way water is used, stored and conserved. The main point discussed was that sometime in the future, the city may be required to install secondary water meters.

The council then requested that city recorder Lael White chair the booth for the museum event in October. Consideration of designs for a new city logo were presented to the council by Mayor Van Wagoner. These will be studied and some redesigns will be made before a vote is taken.

It was announced that Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. will be the date for the Castle Dale City Primary Election Canvas. Britni Moreno, fire chief, asked the council for approval of two new members of the fire department. The names of Elizabeth Carter and Shania Maxwell were approved by the council. She also reported that one member, Tuttle, was wildfire fighting at the fire in Carbon County.