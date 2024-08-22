Mayor Norton Declares September Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

By Julie Johansen

Mayor Leonard Norton called the Huntington City Council meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21. A business license for Johnson’s Diesel Service was approved by the council. The business, located at 860 North 400 East, is owned by Clint Perry and will offer diesel and automotive services.

Mayor Norton then declared September Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Amanda McIntosh of the Southeast Utah Health Department and HOPE Squad, as well as the Utah Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, presented a proclamation to bring awareness and show what their Department is trying to do in Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties.

Nikki Allred then addressed the council about the Communities That Care program. She stated that the best results happen when communities work together. They are planning a meeting in October and would appreciate a representative from each community to give input into their plan of action.

The council then discussed the number of tires, 400 to 450, that have been left at the city dump. It is going to be $300 a load to have them hauled to the Carbon dump and $280 a ton to leave them at the dump. Huntington City will not take any more tires at the city dump.

Kay Electric was the only bid for electrical update work at the city park’s concession stand. The bid of $4,940 was approved by the council. City crossing guards will receive a wage increase of $1 per hour. The Emery County Senior Center being built on the south end of town will receive a fee waiver for their water hook-up approved by the council.

A secondary water line, which was cut and resulted in a loss of secondary water for at least a year, will be replaced. The refund amount of secondary fees from loss of service will be charged to the person who cut the line.

Councilman Judd Beagley reported that the audit committee had reviewed the Fraud Risk Assessment and found everything in order. The excellent audit was accepted by the council.

Mayor Norton remarked on the advancement of the Senior Center. He also cautioned that school is in session and everyone needs to careful as the children go to school, especially at the crosswalks. He thanked the staff of the city for all they do. He also called for more EMS in the county and reminded all that a class will be offered by the county EMS in October.