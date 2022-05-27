Mayor Peterman Shows Off Helper to Governor Cox

Governor Spencer Cox was in Carbon County on Thursday morning to visit Helper City and Mayor Lenise Peterman. Gov. Cox was in town to present Mayor Peterman with the Spirit of Service Award, but before he left, he made it a point to take a tour of Helper’s Historic Main Street.

A small entourage followed Mayor Peterman and Gov. Cox down the street while she explained the happenings in Helper and the work the city’s staff, elected officials and citizens are doing to revitalize the city.

They made stops at the Helper City Bank building, the former Helper City Hall and Big John, to name a few. Gov. Cox also made it a point to chat with the locals that were bustling around performing their daily tasks.

Before Gov. Cox left, he presented Mayor Peterman her award for the dedicated service she has provided to Helper.