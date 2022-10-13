McFarland Receives All-Star Nod

ETV News stock photo

Earlier this week, Panther TJ McFarland was notified that he received an invitation to take part in the 1A All-Star Baseball Game this weekend at Valley. The announcement was special both for McFarland and the Panthers. Although the first 1A All-Star Game is only a few years ago, it is the first time a Panther a been named an All-Star.

“I was stoked,” said McFarland when asked about how he felt when he heard the news. “I couldn’t have done it without [my team].”

The senior finished the year with a .318 batting average, a.455 on-base percentage and a .409 slugging percentage. He was also the lone Panther to record a home run on the year. On the mound, he struck out 36 batters through 33 innings. Congratulations TJ!