McRae, Wall Lead USU Eastern Past CNCC

The USU Eastern Lady Eagles used a huge second half to pull away from Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC), earning an 86-55 win Thursday night in Price.

Entering the break with a slim 40-36 advantage, the Lady Eagles were dominate over the final 20 minutes as they outscored the Spartans 46-20. The win pushes USU Eastern to 19-7 overall and 11-3 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

“The score is great at the end, but it felt a lot closer than that,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton following the win. “Luckily, we were able to pull some stops on defense and go score quickly on the other end to start the second half.”

The third quarter proved to be the difference as the Lady Eagles outscored CNCC 28-9 in the period to take control. The fourth quarter was much of the same as USU Eastern continued to roll en route to a season series sweep over the Spartans.

Brinlee McRae was once again a near unstoppable offensive force for USU Eastern as she posted a game-high 24 points on 11-17 shooting from the field. McRae recorded the game’s lone double-double as she pulled in 10 boards while also handing out three assists.

USU Eastern created a monumental advantage on the glass, out rebounding CNCC 86-22 for the game. After snagging 28 offensive rebounds in the first half, the Lady Eagles added 11 in the second half to finish with a season-high 39.